Gov. Cuomo’s Office: 1,982 new positive cases in NYS

NEW YORK STATE (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his daily state COVID-19 briefing that more than 34,000 doses of vaccinations fighting against the coronavirus were administered over the last 24 hours.

According to the Governor's office, the state is still seeing residents getting tested for COVID and also receiving positive test results even as the total number of vaccine doses administered in the state has reached 22,032,734.

The state reported more than 88,000 COVID test results Saturday yielding 1,982 positive results. Included in those new positive cases of the coronavirus reported Saturday are 7 here in Broome County and 1 in Tioga County.

The Governor's office is reporting more than 34,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered over the past 24 hours in the state, and with more than 242,000 doses administered in total this week.

There were 7 COVID-related deaths in New York State yesterday.

