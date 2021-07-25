Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 15-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies. That moves the Braves back into a tie with Philadelphia for second place in the National League East. The Braves chased struggling Phillies starter Vince Velasquez after 2 1/3 innings and six earned runs. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Phillies.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2. Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4). Newman added a two-run single in the fifth off John Brebbia, who relieved Gausman, to give the Pirates a 6-1 lead. The Pirates added three runs in the eighth.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is entering the final year of his contract, but the two-time All-Pro said he never gave any thought to holding out in hopes of reaching a long-term deal. Watt seeks to build on a season when he led the league with 15 sacks and finished as the runner-up for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Team officials have previously communicated interest in signing Watt, but per a longstanding team policy, the Steelers don’t negotiate contracts once the regular season begins.

UNDATED (AP) — Donnie Shell’s long journey from undrafted prospect to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally complete. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety is the fifth member of the “Steel Curtain” defense to be chosen for football’s shrine. Shell signed with Pittsburgh in 1974 after being passed over in the draft. He ended playing 14 seasons for the Steelers, winning four Super Bowls and being selected to the Pro Bowl five times.