Local animal rescue holds fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Every Dog's Dream Animal Rescue held a carnival fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the shelter.

Popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy were all sold for whatever price customers were willing to donate.

Volunteer Josie Rhinevault says that fundraisers are where the rescue gets the money to stay open and also connect with the community.

"We're 100 percent volunteer donation-based," Rhinevault said. "It is solely up to our community to help us keep running and we do everything we can to help everyone."

Currently, the animal shelter has a few hundred cats and kittens that are in need of a home due to an overwhelming kitten season.

If you are interested in adopting visit Every Dog's Dream website here.