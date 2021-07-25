Local dairy farm looks to engage community through ‘Moo-vies’

TOWN OF GERMAN (WBNG)-- If you're looking to watch a 'moo-vie' this summer, one farm in McDonough will be hosting viewings while also supporting its dairy business.

'Deja-Moo' located near German Corners is an operating dairy farm that is seeking to engage the community in unique and fun ways.



One of the owners of Deja-Moo, Jackie St. Germain, tells us that she wants the experience to be family-oriented.

The farm will be hosting movie nights every Friday for the next few weeks. Each film is set to begin at dusk and snacks will be available for purchase.

Deja-Moo also tells 12 News they are planning for a haunted barn as well come fall.