Local heroes honored at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG)-- Animal Adventure Park hosted their Annual Hero Appreciation Days this weekend.

The two-day event honored the efforts of local heroes who fought on the front lines during the pandemic. All Firefighters, Police, EMTs, Military, Doctors, and more received free admission to the park with a valid ID.

Staff members said the annual event usually draws in record-breaking crowds and this year was no different.

"This is not the first time, we've been doing it for several years. It usually is record attendance on those days," Park Curator Erin Lien said. "Saturday was a pretty busy day, it was one of the busiest days we've had so far this year."

Lien said Hero Appreciation Days is just a small way to give thanks to those who put their lives on the line every day for the community.