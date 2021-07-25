New trial ordered for man accused of murder, faked ATV crash

YORK, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man accused of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying almost a decade ago. The York Daily Record reports that the state’s highest court ruled 5-2 Friday that 48-year-old Joseph Fitzpatrick III might not have been convicted of first-degree murder without evidence that shouldn’t have been admissible. Defense attorney Chris Ferro said “We are one step closer to righting a terrible wrong.” The York County district attorney’s office said prosecutors were analyzing the high court’s opinion and looked forward to retrying the defendant.