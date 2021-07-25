Officials in Michigan county will return virus bonuses

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — Elected officials in a conservative Michigan county who gave themselves bonuses of $65,000 with federal COVID-19 relief aid say they will return the money following days of criticism. Shiawassee County commissioners decided to act after the prosecutor said the payments were illegal. The Michigan Constitution bars additional compensation for elected officials after services have been performed. The commissioners, all Republicans, voted to award themselves $65,000 as part of a broader plan to give money to 250 county employees. It was described as “hazard pay” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.