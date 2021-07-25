Pelosi intends to appoint 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she intends to name a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot. She’s pledging that the Democratic-majority panel will “find the truth.” The committee is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters on Jan. 6. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has said the GOP will not participate after Pelosi refused to accept the members he picked. Pelosi has already put Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney on the committee. Cheney and Kinzinger of Illinois were among the 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment and the only two Republicans who voted to form the special committee.