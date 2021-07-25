Preparations underway at Whitney Point Fairgrounds for Broome County Fair

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG)-- It's all hands on deck at Whitney Point Fairgrounds in preparation for the 146th Annual Broome County Fair.

After the pandemic postponed the 2020 fair, Board President Gary Cornell said preparations for this year's fair require a little extra attention.

"It's getting everything in line and making sure the vendors know where they go and get things ready," Cornell said. "We didn't have a fair last year so we've had more repairs than we thought we would have because things didn't get used."

For one fair participant preparing and packing for a week at the fair is similar to packing for a camping trip.

"It's like when you go on a camping trip you have to bring everything with you," Fair Participant Brenda Holcomb said. "When you've got animals you have to bring their bedding and you have to bring all their feed, we also stay over here so that all has to get prepared also."

Cornell said the Broome County Fair is heavy on agriculture and provides for more than just a fun experience at the fair but an educational one as well.

"Families come, and that's what we push for, is for families to come and get the education of the agriculture part; it is an agriculture fair," Cornell said.

All finishing touches and setup will be completed by noon Tuesday to prepare for the kickoff parade starting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

The Broome County Fair runs from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1.