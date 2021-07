FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Sunday night. Quinn Sullivan’s cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range. Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami in the 71st minute.