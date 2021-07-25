Report: UK military failing to protect women from abuse

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary report says around two-thirds of female veterans in the British armed forces have experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination in their careers. The report released Sunday said women who reported serious sexual offences are “denied justice” by an inadequate military court system and complaints process. The committee heard accounts of “unacceptable behaviors” experienced by servicewomen. They include gang rape, bullying for refusing sexual advances and assault by senior officers. Lawmaker and veteran Sarah Atherton said it was clear that serious sexual offenses shouldn’t be tried in the court martial system. She said “it cannot be right that conviction rates in military courts are four to six times lower than in civilian courts.”