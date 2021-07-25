Rumble Ponies fall to SeaWolves in the series finale

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Erie SeaWolves 9-6 to close out six-game series.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 6 (27-42), SeaWolves - 9 (40-32)

The Rumble Ponies took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second with a three-run home run from Nick Conti. In the fourth, Wagner Lagrange hit a solo home run to help increase the lead.

Oscar De La Cruz went five innings today with six runs on eight hits to get his fourth loss of the season.

Binghamton heads back on the road to face the Hartford Yard Goats Tuesday night.