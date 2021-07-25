Sen Chuck Schumer calls upon NY State to release rent relief funds to tenants

NEW YORK CITY (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) called upon the state today to release money intended to help tenants struggling to pay rent.

Sen. Schumer says thousands of New York tenants could be depraved of rent relief cheques if NYS does not move quickly.

He says $2.3 Billion in relief aid could be lost in September if the state does not release the money to tenants who were hit during the pandemic.

Senator Schumer said, "Today, I am formally asking ODTA to move heaven and earth to fix the mess, pick up the pace and get this federal money out the door before it’s too late for tenants and landlords. The message today is: tenant relief now. No more delay.”

Schumer says the relief money was fought for at the federal level so the people who needed it could get assistance and avoid the threat of eviction or debt.

The senator says that until this week, New York was the only state that had not sent out the money for rent relief, but has now released "a very small amount".