Sunday marks National Carousel Day, celebrate with the Carousel Capitol’s circuit here in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Sunday, July 25 marks National Carousel Day, and here in the Southern Tier, you could say carousels are celebrated quite often.

The nationally recognized day, which celebrates the Greater Binghamton area's staple landmarks, has been officially observed since 2014.

Here in the Southern Tier, we are known as the Carousel Capital of the world thanks to the Greater Binghamton area's six local historic and still running carousels.

These carousels are located in:

Ross Park Zoo , Binghamton

, Binghamton Rec. Park , Binghamton

, Binghamton C.F. Johnson Park , Johnson City

, Johnson City George W. Johnson Park , Endicott

, Endicott West Endicott Park , Endicott

, Endicott Highland Park, Endwell

If you're looking to celebrate National Carousel Day, or want to add something fun to your summertime activities list, you can complete the Carousel Circuit.

Cards are available to pick up at all 6 carousels throughout the summer. To complete the circuit, present your card before riding each carousel. Once you've completed the circuit, you will receive a commemorative button.

Each carousel ride is free of charge and has been since their original donation by George F. Johnson and his family.

Find more information on the Carousel Circuit here.

According to Binghamton and Broome County officials, Greater Binghamton has the only collection of antique but working carousels of this kind in the world.

All 6 of the area's carousels are placed on the NYS Historic Register and the National Register of Historic Places. Officials say this is due to the carousel's circumstances of survival and existence through the years.

To read more about the area's carousels and to find more historic information, click here.