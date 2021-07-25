Tunisia sees violent protests over economy, virus spread

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Violent demonstrations have broke out in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation’s health, economy and social situation. Thousands of people defied virus restrictions and scorching heat to demonstrate in the capital of Tunis and other cities. The largely young crowds chanted slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and a new early election. Police used tear gas disperse some demonstrators throwing projectiles at officers and made several arrests. Protesters also stormed the offices of Islamist movement Ennahdha, the dominant force in parliament. Tunisia has reimposed lockdowns and other virus restrictions because it’s facing one of Africa’s worst virus outbreaks.