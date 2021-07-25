Wildfire burns in northeast Spain; summer camp evacuated

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Firefighters in northeast Spain are battling a wildfire that has consumed over 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of woodland. High temperatures and winds fanned the flames in the rural area 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Barcelona. Around 300 firefighters were working to prevent the most active front from moving inhabited areas. Authorities asked farmers in the area to clear their fields of crops that fuel the fire. Twenty-eight children and 14 camp counselors were evacuated from a nearby summer camp just in case.