3 people rescued off Long Island after hours in the water



BAYPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Three people have been rescued after spending hours in the water off Long Island.

Suffolk County police say they received a distress call from a boater at about 2 a.m. Sunday reporting three people missing.

Police marine bureau officers located the boat about one mile offshore in Bayport and searched the area along with other officers in a police helicopter.

The three missing people were located about a mile from the boat, where they had drifted while swimming.

Police say the three had been in the water about three hours, and only one wore a flotation device.

The three were taken ashore and evaluated by local EMTs.

