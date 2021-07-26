Pirates trade All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers. Pittsburgh is sending $1,403,575 to the Padres in the deal, accounting for most of the remaining $1,572,043 in Frazier’s $4.3 million salary. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.