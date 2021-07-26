Boeheim’s Army moves on in TBT after defeating Heartfire

PEORIA, IL (WBNG) -- Boeheim's Army defeated Heartfire 68-62 in the second round of The Basketball Tournament.

Final score:

Boeheim's Army - 68, Heartfire - 62

A late push from Boeheim's Army in the final minutes of the game helped lead the team to victory. It was Chris Mccullough's jumper that sealed this win for Boeheim's Army.

Keifer Sykes led the team with 17 points. Four-time TBT champion D.J. Kennedy finished with 10 points and had a game-high of eight rebounds.

Boeheim's Army moves on to the third round later on in the week.