Carmichael used unique size to become Hall of Fame wideout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Built more like an NBA player at 6-foot-8, Harold Carmichael turned to football because he couldn’t perform basketball’s most basic skill. Carmichael couldn’t dribble. It worked out for the best. Carmichael used his size to outjump and overpower defenders, catching more passes for more yards and touchdowns than any player in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles. The gentle giant then waited patiently for three decades before he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of last year’s special centennial class.