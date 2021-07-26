COVID-19 case increase has health leaders urging people to get vaccinated

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As new daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, health leaders are pointing to data as a reason for people to get vaccinated.

With some counties across the nation resurrecting mitigation efforts like mask mandates, Broome County's Director of Public Health, Rebecca Kaufman, said Monday that there's a simple fix.

"So any of those people waiting, now's the time to get vaccinated. And if we can do that, we can keep everything open," Kaufman said.

Over the past three weeks, active cases in Broome County have risen from 17 to 53, showing the steady climb as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues its spread.

Still, 53 active cases on July 25, 2021 is far less than the 154 cases on July 25, 2020.

"I don't think we're at a point where people should mass panic. We're not where we were last year," Kaufman said.

Lourdes Hospital provided 12 News with a statement on the current state of the healthcare system.

"While we are currently able to safely provide care, a continued increase in cases and hospitalizations can directly impact the ability of healthcare organizations to provide care to patients…We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated and encouraging your loved ones to get vaccinated, as well." Statement from Lourdes Hospital on state of healthcare system, importance of vaccine

Kaufman said that people need to remain vigilant.

"COVID-19 is still in our community. We still need to be taking steps to protect ourselves and protect our family and community," she said.