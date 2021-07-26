Ex-coach/player wants meeting with Goodell over Asian remark

Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year. Chung said on a conference call Monday that he never was told why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the NFL’s investigation was conducted. Chung played for five teams and coached with the Eagles and Chiefs. He has not identified the coach who he says told him that Asian Americans were “not the right minority” in the NFL. The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.