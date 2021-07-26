Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California. The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood. A tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. The 80-year-old was not seriously injured. The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney. Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery occurred in the area, but didn’t identify the victim. Boxer served as senator from California from 1993 until 2017.