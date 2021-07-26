Going to need those sunglasses

MONDAY: Warm and a bit hazy. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 83 (78-85). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear early. Patchy fog late. Low of 60 (56-62). Winds light.



TUESDAY: Morning sun followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Few showers and storms in the afternoon 40% PM. High of 82 (80-86). Low of 58.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Nice summer day in store with dry conditions and sunshine. There could be a bit of haze as more smoke from the wildfires out west moves into the northeast.



Precipitation is back in the forecast for Tuesday as some showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Yet, this will be the start of an unsettled pattern as the region has a chance for showers all the way through Friday.



On top of the opportunity for more rainfall, below average temperatures will plague the Southern Tier towards the end of the week with highs struggling to hit 70.