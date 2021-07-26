Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park. Alex Wood struck out eight and pitched into the sixth to help San Francisco bounce back a day after the Giants had their most-lopsided loss this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine, coming within one out of a shutout, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Atlanta Braves 2-1 to earn a split of their four-game series. Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes both had solo homers for the Phillies. Austin Riley went deep for Atlanta with two outs in the ninth to end Nola’s shutout bid. Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Sunday night. Quinn Sullivan’s cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range. Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami in the 71st minute.