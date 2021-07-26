Jesse Jackson among 39 arrested for sit-in at Sinema office

PHOENIX (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was among several dozen people arrested for refusing to leave the Phoenix office of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Jackson said Monday the nation is in a “civilization crisis” with “battle lines drawn,” and urged activists to fight nonviolently for their rights. Sinema has faced unrelenting pressure from liberal activists over her opposition to ending the filibuster in order to pass voting-rights legislation. Sinema says the filibuster facilitates more durable policy reforms by forcing bipartisan cooperation. Passing voting-rights legislation is a top priority for congressional Democrats and the party’s activists, who say it’s essential to push back against state-level efforts by Republicans to impose new restrictions on voting.