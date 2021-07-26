Lawyers on Call: July 26th

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joins Around the Tiers to discuss almost injuries.

Can you sue someone for what might've happened to you?

"No, you really can't make a claim against someone for something that might've happened," Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. "I call these situations almost injuries or you know I could've been killed sitatuions--but unless someone has suffered an actual harm of some kind there really isn't the basis for making a claim."

