Man struck with crossbow arrow dies in Cortland County

(WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person died after being shot with a crossbow in the Town of Taylor, N.Y. on July 23.

State Police identified the dead as 58-year-old James R. Parker Jr.

Police said Parker and another man were trying to kill a skunk outside of their home when Parker was unintentionally struck with an arrow.

They said the other man called 911 and rendered aid to Parker before medical crews arrived. Cincinnatus Ambulance and MAVAC were already at the scene when troopers arrived at the location.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.