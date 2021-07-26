Monday marks 73rd anniversary of military desegregation

(WBNG) -- On June 26, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed executive order 9981, abolishing segregation in the armed forces.

The bill made it so the military could not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin and it led to the re-integration of the services during the Korean War.

The bill was signed six years before Brown vs. Board of Education and 6 years before the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Southern Tier Veterans Support Group President Ben Margolius says that the bill was one that is ahead of its time and one that will pave the way for years to come.

"I think he set the stage for a very positive thing in the military," he said, "To begin the process of recognizing people for what they are worth regardless of where they come from or their national origin or sexual orientation."

He said that while it helped spark change there is still a lot more change that needs to be seen.

"The more we can recognize it the more we can work on it," he said. "Try to take care of people the best we can and ensure people they have the opportunity to do whatever it is they want to do. "