Pakistani army: Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani military says dozens of Afghan security forces have fled their attackers and slipped across the border into northwestern Pakistan after their security post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban. Monday’s statement says the 46 Afghan forces included five officers. They crossed the border late on Sunday in the area near the Pakistani border town of Chitral. There was no immediate response from Kabul and no information about the fighting on the Afghan side of the border. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks in Afghanistan, and have seized strategic border crossings with several neighboring countries.