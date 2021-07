Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with some valley fog. Low: 57-62



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

We'll stay dry tonight under a partly cloudy to clear sky. Lows tonight drop into the 50s and some valley fog is possible. Tuesday starts dry but some showers and storms are possible later in the day. Any storms could be feisty with gusty winds. Tune in to 12 News This Morning for the latest on timing and the risk of severe.