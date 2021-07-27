1 found dead after house explosion that injured 5 others

TYRONE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one person was found dead after a house explosion in central Pennsylvania that reportedly injured five other people. Emergency dispatchers in Blair County said the blast in Tyrone was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and flames spread to two other houses. Deputy coroner Samantha Kimberling said in a news release late Monday night that human remains were discovered in one of the structures. An autopsy is slated to determine the cause of death. WTAJ-TV said five people were reported to have been transported to hospitals. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately available.