3 charged with hate crime in Delaware County, Cuomo issues statement

(WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested three people in connection to the stealing of a Jewish man's shtreimel in Delaware County on July 24 around 10:45 a.m.

According to a news release, State Police charged 21-year-old Johan P. Diamond of Grand Gorge, N.Y., 25-year-old Korey O. Bush of Ashland, N.Y., and 24-year-old Wesley R. Eignor Jr. of Denver, N.Y. charged with them grand larceny in the third degree as a hate crime, a class C felony.

Police said a Jewish reported that he was walking on the street in the Village of Fleischmanns when a man got out of his truck and stole his shtreimel. Then, the suspect went back to the truck, which had two others in it, and they all shouted anti-Semitic slurs at the man before driving away.

Authorities noted that the shtreimel was recovered.

Of the investigation, Governor Andrew Cuomo released the following statement:

"I'd like to commend the New York State Police on a prompt, successful investigation following a disturbing anti-Semitic hate crime that took place in Delaware County. It is unacceptable for a Jewish man walking from a synagogue on Sabbath to be singled out, have his shtreimel ripped from his head and be verbally attacked because of his religion. "This is New York, one of the most diverse collection of people from around the globe, and we will continue to stand together, united in our commonalities, and call out these vile incidents of hate whenever they occur. We will use every tool at our disposable to weed this hatred out of our state and ensure that love will always win."

State Police said Diamond was arrested on July 25 and Bush and Eignor were arrested on July 26. They said the three of them were arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.