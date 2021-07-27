AM sun giving way to afternoon storms

TUESDAY: AM sun giving way to clouds during the afternoon. Still hazy from wildfire smoke. Showers and storms developing between 2-5PM 60% PM. Strong to severe storm possible until 8PM. Main concern if storm does become severe will be the threat for damaging wind gusts. High of 84 (80-88). Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers and storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low of 60 (57-62). Winds light.



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Few showers during the morning hours 30%. Peeks of sun later in the day. High of 75 (73-80). Low of 56. Winds light out of the north.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tuesday will be starting off with mostly sunny skies but there will be some smoke from the wildfires creating hazy conditions. During the afternoon hours, clouds will begin to increase ahead of a cold front that will produce showers and storms starting between 2PM-5PM.



There is the potential for a few of these storms to become severe. If that is the case, the main concern will be the threat of damaging wind gusts. The threat for severe weather will come to an end by 8PM.



Models are still in disagreement with where exactly these storms will set up. As of the latest guidance this morning, the strongest storms will be north of Binghamton.