Ex-eBay employee gets 18 months for cyberstalking campaign

BOSTON (AP) — A former security operations manager for eBay Inc. has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter. Philip Cooke pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses for his part in the scheme targeting a Massachusetts couple who published an online newsletter critical of the online auction site. Authorities say Cooke, who was senior manager of Security Operations for eBay’s Global Security Team, conspired with other employees to terrorize the couple because company executives were upset about an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers.