Flyers GM Fletcher sets course for overdue roster overhaul

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers hope a roster overhaul can lead them back to the playoffs. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher orchestrated a big roster revamp that has him excited about next season. The Flyers got rid of Jake Voracek, Nolan Patrick and Shayne Gostisbehere. They also lost Phil Myers and Robert Hagg. They hope undersized winger Cam Atkinson, defenseman Ryan Ellis and veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will play vital roles in their comeback.