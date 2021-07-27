Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the sinking Washington Nationals. Rhys Hoskins also had a three-run homer for the second-place Phillies, who are 3 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. Jean Segura led off the ninth against closer Brad Hand with a double. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryce Harper walked and McCutchen drove the next pitch over the right field wall. It was the second straight blown save for Hand. Josh Bell tripled and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and 11 of 14.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers hope a roster overhaul can lead them back to the playoffs. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher orchestrated a big roster revamp that has him excited about next season. The Flyers got rid of Jake Voracek, Nolan Patrick and Shayne Gostisbehere. They also lost Phil Myers and Robert Hagg. They hope undersized winger Cam Atkinson, defenseman Ryan Ellis and veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will play vital roles in their comeback.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a voluntary pay cut during the offseason. Roethlisberger’s restructured deal helped the Steelers free up enough money to persuade wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to return to the team on a one-year deal. Smith-Schuster decided to stay in Pittsburgh rather than leave in free agency, citing a sense of loyalty.

NEW YORK (AP) — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park. Holmes is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander has held right-handed batters to a .173 average. Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons. The 25-year-old Park appeared in one major league game on July 16 against Boston. He is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs for Somerset and Triple-A Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clemson is the preseason favorite to win a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Tigers were picked on 125 of 147 votes from media members attending the ACC Kickoff preseason media days last week. They were named on all but one ballot to win the Atlantic Division. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers last year became the first team in any power conference to win six straight league football championship games. North Carolina was chosen to win the Coastal Division and earned 16 votes to win the league title. That marks the first time the Tar Heels were division favorite since 2016.

UNDATED (AP) — Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year. Chung said on a conference call Monday that he never was told why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the NFL’s investigation was conducted. Chung played for five teams and coached with the Eagles and Chiefs. He has not identified the coach who he says told him that Asian Americans were “not the right minority” in the NFL. The NFL said Monday it welcomes the chance to meet with Chung and at no time turned down a chance to discuss this matter with him.