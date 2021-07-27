In the market for a medal, US rugby 7s finish just short

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s rugby sevens team nearly upset 2016 Olympic finalist Britain to reach the medal rounds of the Tokyo Games. Perry Baker scored twice to help the Americans build a 21-0 lead before Britain rallied with four tries to win 26-21 on Day 2 and qualify for the semifinals. The best the U.S. men can finish on Wednesday is fifth. It’s a vast improvement on the ninth-place finish in Rio de Janeiro where rugby sevens made its Olympic debut five years ago. But coach Mike Friday and his veteran players know it’s going to take a medal to help the game go more mainstream in a crowded U.S. sports landscape.