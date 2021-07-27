Montgomery scheduled to start for New York against Tampa Bay

New York Yankees (51-47, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -147, Yankees +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 30-18 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 125 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Yankees are 24-24 on the road. New York is slugging .396 as a unit. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .470.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Ryan Yarbrough earned his third victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Gerrit Cole registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .467.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 99 hits and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.