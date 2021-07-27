No mask mandate, but Pennsylvania urged to follow guidance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s not considering a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge in Pennsylvania and across the country, while his administration said it isn’t requiring masks in schools. Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, said his strategy to fight the spread of COVID-19 has been the vaccine. Wolf’s comments came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges. Wolf’s administration says it is recommending that Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvania schools follow federal guidance.