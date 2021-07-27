Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 3:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA…NORTHWESTERN OTSEGO AND NORTHEASTERN

CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 319 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Bridgewater to Columbus to near Plymouth, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Norwich, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Pittsfield, Richfield

Springs, Burlington, New Lisbon, New Berlin and Columbus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH