Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE…SULLIVAN…SOUTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA…

LACKAWANNA…WAYNE…NORTHEASTERN LUZERNE AND WYOMING COUNTIES…

At 450 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Peabrook to near Lovelton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Scranton, Falls, Dunmore, Fallsburg, Carbondale, Old Forge, Pittston,

Archbald, Monticello and Blakely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH