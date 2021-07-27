Special village board meeting held about Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Work to be done to the Oakdale Mall was the sole item on the agenda during Tuesday's Village of Johnson City Special Meeting.

As part of the approval process during this meeting, Mayor Deemie, Deputy Mayor Giblin, and trustees Meaney and Walker gave approval to The Agency to consider Spark JC, LLC's application for benefits.

It was also mentioned that the applicant has also agreed to take responsibility to repair pipes as a preventative measure in a certain section of the mall that has a tendency to collapse over time.

"The mall provides a lot of tax revenue, especially to our school district. And it's really important that we continue to find ways to support the mall and reenvision what that looks like in the future," said Karen Beebe, Broome County Legislator for District 12.

WBNG hopes to hear more from Spark JC, LLC on the plan in the future, perhaps at a future meeting.

Stay with WBNG for the latest updates.