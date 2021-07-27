GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas have dealt former President Donald Trump a defeat within the GOP. Republican Jake Ellzey on Tuesday won a special election for a U.S. House seat over a rival backed by the twice-impeached former president. The upset victory over Republican Susan Wright is likely to be celebrated as a sign of hope by Trump antagonists who have warned against his continued hold on the GOP. Ellzey is a Republican state legislator who did not try distancing himself from Trump but sought to overcome the lack of his endorsement through aggressive fundraising and other prominent supporters.