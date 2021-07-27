Tulsa massacre remains to be reinterred in private ceremony

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — City officials say the remains of 19 bodies that were exhumed as part of the city’s search for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre will be reinterred during a private ceremony. Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to the ceremony on Friday. Tulsa World reports the bodies were exhumed in June and examined at an on-site laboratory by forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, whose findings have not been made public. Efforts to identify the remains through records and possibly DNA are ongoing.