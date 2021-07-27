US stepping up airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the military has launched more than a dozen airstrikes in the past week in support of Afghan government forces in their fight against the Taliban, a sharp spike over the handful that were done in the previous six weeks. The Pentagon says both conventional warplanes and armed drones have been used, but is not providing details. A U.S. official, however, provided some specifics Tuesday about the increase in operations since July 20. Also, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the Central Command commander who is overseeing U.S. military support for the Afghans, said on Sunday that the U.S. is prepared to continue a heightened level of support.