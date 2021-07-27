Western wildfires calm down in cool weather, but losses grow

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — Cooler weather is helping calm two gigantic wildfires in the U.S. West. But property losses mounted Tuesday in a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend and in a remote area of Oregon. They also are both bracing for more hot, dry conditions later in the week. Authorities say teams reviewing damage from the massive Dixie Fire in the mountains of Northern California so far have tallied 36 structures destroyed and seven damaged in Indian Falls. A weather phenomenon has trapped smoke over the fire, helping lower temperatures and keep humidity up. In southern Oregon, better weather also helped the fight against the Bootleg Fire, but new assessments show 161 homes have been destroyed.