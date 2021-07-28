AP-NORC poll: Inequity in community support for older adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans say their communities are doing a good job meeting the needs of older adults, but white people may be better equipped than people of color to age within their communities. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans think their area is doing well rather than poorly in providing access to resources and services for aging adults, including health care, healthy food, transportation and at-home support. But white people are more likely than people of color to say their community does well in offering health care for older adults generally, as well as urgent care, primary care and physical therapy specifically.