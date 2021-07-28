Appeals court: Arbitration won’t shield Trump from lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says former President Donald Trump and his three eldest children can’t force a lawsuit into arbitration that was brought by people who felt cheated by a business he promoted. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. The decision pertained to a 2018 lawsuit in Manhattan federal court brought by salespeople who lost money in a marketing company that Trump endorsed in speeches and on “The Celebrity Apprentice.” The suit alleged Trump received millions of dollars in exchange for reassuring potential salespeople for telephone company ACN there was little risk if they started selling its phone service.