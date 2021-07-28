Facing Census delay, group withdraws request for records

A Republican advocacy group is withdrawing its request for a court order seeking the immediate release of Census Bureau records. The withdrawal was made Wednesday after the Census Bureau’s chief scientist warned their disclosure could push back the already delayed release of redistricting data by up to six months. The redistricting data is set to be made public by Aug. 16 following a five-month delay from its original deadline due to the pandemic. The delay sent states scrambling to revise deadlines for drawing congressional and legislative districts. Fair Lines America Foundation sued the Census Bureau for information about how it counted people in group facilities.